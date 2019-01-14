Senior FBI Officials Discussed Whether Trump Was Acting on Orders From the Kremlin

Donald Trump with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office (Credit: TASS)

Remember immediately after Trump fired James Comey, he said in several speeches that FBI officials and agents approved of it, and their morale was excellent, tremendous, the best morale ever in history?

Yeah, well, no. In the real world, after Trump’s impulsive act, the FBI opened investigations into him for obstruction of justice, and now we learn that senior officials held meetings to discuss whether Trump was following orders from Russia.

In the chaotic aftermath at the FBI following Director James Comey’s firing, a half-dozen senior FBI officials huddled to set in motion the momentous move to open an investigation into President Donald Trump that included trying to understand why he was acting in ways that seemed to benefit Russia. […] James Baker, then-FBI general counsel, said the FBI officials were contemplating with regard to Russia whether Trump was “acting at the behest of and somehow following directions, somehow executing their will.”

