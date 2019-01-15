Russia Wants the US to Withdraw From NATO, and Oddly Enough, So Does Donald Trump

If Donald Trump were an agent of the Kremlin, what sort of things would he do?

Would he, for example, want to destroy the NATO alliance that has prevented Russia from military aggression against Europe for more than 70 years?

Because, well, he does want that. And according to this new story in the Times, he’s brought it up several times this year: Trump Discussed Pulling U.S. From NATO, Aides Say Amid New Concerns Over Russia.