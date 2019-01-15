Russia Wants the US to Withdraw From NATO, and Oddly Enough, So Does Donald Trump
If Donald Trump were an agent of the Kremlin, what sort of things would he do?
Would he, for example, want to destroy the NATO alliance that has prevented Russia from military aggression against Europe for more than 70 years?
Because, well, he does want that. And according to this new story in the Times, he’s brought it up several times this year: Trump Discussed Pulling U.S. From NATO, Aides Say Amid New Concerns Over Russia.
WASHINGTON — There are few things that President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia desires more than the weakening of NATO, the military alliance among the United States, Europe and Canada that has deterred Soviet and Russian aggression for 70 years.
Last year, President Trump suggested a move tantamount to destroying NATO: the withdrawal of the United States.
Senior administration officials told The New York Times that several times over the course of 2018, Mr. Trump privately said he wanted to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.