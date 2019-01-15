The Bob Cesca Podcast: Hamberders
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Hamberders — NSFW; The great Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump serves fast food to Clemson athletes; Many, many French fries; The latest from the William Barr confirmation hearings; The FBI and Mueller investigation whether Trump is an agent of Moscow; Trump destroyed evidence; Mueller also probing Devin Nunes; Trump floated the idea of leaving NATO; Trump official wants to fire everyone; ‘You fucked it all up, Mick’; Russia approved the fingering of the NRA; and so much more.