 

The Day After Steve King Is Denounced in Congress, Two GOP Congressmen Meet With Notorious Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson

326
Politics • Views: 2,865
17
Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson (front left) with GOP Reps. Phil Roe and Andy Harris (Credit: Matt Fuller)

If you’ve been wondering what happened to notorious Holocaust denier and avowed racist Chuck C. Johnson since his various scam sites were shut down (some by him, some by payment providers refusing to do business with him), he popped up today like a white nationalist jack-in-the-box — at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC, meeting with Republican Representatives Phil Roe and Andy Harris.

Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller grabbed a photo, and commented, “Both waited for him to get through security.”

This comes one day after the Republican Party made a big show of condemning Steve King for his comments about white supremacism. So it’s now been zero days again since a Republican politician was seen associating with a known racist.

I tagged both of these Congressmen on Twitter to ask for comment, and will report their response (if any) here.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Phobic Border Rancher: ‘We’ve Found Prayer Rugs Out Here. It’s Unreal’ Ah yes the old deplorables blood libel- if you are a Muslim you are a terrorist. Now I'm calling bullshit on the whole thing. Why would anyone carry a rug hundreds of miles only to leave it behind on ...
Unshaken Defiance
4 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 111 • Comments: 3 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Season 3 Premiere of VictoriaFor those who are interested Season 3 of Victoria premieres this evening. Please check your local listings for times. Main PBS website:pbs.org
PhillyPretzel
3 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 178 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ten Reasons Why Gold Will Remain Above $1250 in 2019Fun fact- A healthy economy drops gold lower over time. Read with caution As far as investing goes, I read an indictment of economic policy from Trump in this. After a healthy consolidation period below strong resistance around the $1300 ...
Unshaken Defiance
4 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 249 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Season Pass for Victoria Season 3 at AmazonOT I am still surprised that there are people complaining about Victoria Season 3 on Amazon. The 3rd season of Victoria will start on January 13, 2019. I again wrote a review explaining the basic season pass rules and it ...
PhillyPretzel
4 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 231 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ghost-Note - Can’t Get Right - Old Growth Sessions @Pickathon 2017 S02E08 Old Growth Series - Season 2 - Episode 8 Outside Magazine presents Ghost-Note in this episode of the Pickathon Old Growth Series. Visit Outside Magazine (outsideonline.com) on the 1st Thursday of every month for a new Old Growth Series ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 397 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Clean Bandit - Baby (Feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi) [Official Video]Download or stream now: atlanti.crTaken from our new album "What Is Love?" - out now: atlanti.cr Click here to subscribe: bit.ly Follow us:Website: cleanbandit.co.ukFacebook: facebook.com Twitter: twitter.com Instagram: instagram.comSoundcloud: SoundCloudSpotify: atlre.co.uk
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 447 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Khruangbin - Maria También (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Khruangbin performing "Maria También" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 26, 2018. Host: Cheryl WatersAudio Engineers: Tim Iseler & Kevin Suggs Cameras: Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgkhruangbin.com
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 571 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
kokoroko - abusey junction // we out here Follow - Kokoroko - bit.lyWatch - We Out Here A LDN Story - bit.lyBuy - We Out Here - bit.ly A primer on London’s bright-burning young jazz scene, this new compilation brings together a collection of some of its ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 483 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Cyber Phrenology - How Is It a Thing?I'm not a computer maven. So, I apologize in advance if this post is old news for some. It is a shallow water dive into the world of influencing public opinion via memes and social media postings.I came across this ...
qubit2020
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 418 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Become a Better Photographer With This 52-Week Photo ChallengeFrom pros to the most green amateur, this is excellent advice. Now let me add a few (free or almost free) essential apps for your cell phones to help. Most people don't need to buy a camera, they already have ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 weeks ago
Views: 612 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Little Green Footballs