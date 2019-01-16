The Day After Steve King Is Denounced in Congress, Two GOP Congressmen Meet With Notorious Holocaust Denier Chuck C. Johnson

Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson (front left) with GOP Reps. Phil Roe and Andy Harris (Credit: Matt Fuller

If you’ve been wondering what happened to notorious Holocaust denier and avowed racist Chuck C. Johnson since his various scam sites were shut down (some by him, some by payment providers refusing to do business with him), he popped up today like a white nationalist jack-in-the-box — at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington DC, meeting with Republican Representatives Phil Roe and Andy Harris.

Huffington Post reporter Matt Fuller grabbed a photo, and commented, “Both waited for him to get through security.”

This comes one day after the Republican Party made a big show of condemning Steve King for his comments about white supremacism. So it’s now been zero days again since a Republican politician was seen associating with a known racist.

I tagged both of these Congressmen on Twitter to ask for comment, and will report their response (if any) here.