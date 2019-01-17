You Know How Trump Always Rants About “Rigged Polls?” Guess Who Really Rigs Polls?

We have a juicy — yet pathetic — new detail today about the work Trump’s fixer Michael Cohen did for the Orange Oligarch.

You know how Donald Trump rants continuously about how polls are “rigged” against him?

Well, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal today, there definitely was some poll rigging going on in the last election.

By Donald Trump and his fixer.

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen said Thursday that he paid the head of a small technology company thousands in 2015 to rig online polls at “the direction of and for the sole benefit of” Trump. Cohen was responding to a report in The Wall Street Journal that he paid John Gauger, the owner of RedFinch Solutions LLC, between $12,000 and $13,000 for activities related to Trump’s campaign, including “trying unsuccessfully to manipulate two online polls in Mr. Trump’s favor” and creating a Twitter account called “@WomenForCohen” that “praised (Cohen’s) looks and character, and promoted his appearances and statements boosting” Trump’s candidacy. In making the claim, Gauger told the paper he wasn’t fully paid for the work, though the Journal said Cohen was reimbursed $50,000 — the amount the two originally agreed on for Gauger’s services — by the Trump Organization. Gauger, according to the paper, also received a boxing glove “worn by a Brazilian mixed-martial arts fighter” along with the cash payment.

The truly pathetic part of this is that Trump and Cohen were trying to stack online polls — those meaningless, non-scientific, for-fun-only polls that anyone on the internet can vote in. And apparently, they failed at it, despite spending five figure amounts.

But wait! It gets even more pathetic.