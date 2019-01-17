The Bob Cesca Podcast: You’re Dethpicable
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
You’re Dethpicable — NSFW; The esteemed Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; Giuliani says there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia; Rudy backpedals; 42 Republicans side with Russia; Why didn’t Bernie vote; Cohen says Trump ordered him to rig online polls; Cohen will call Trump a mad man; The economic damage of the shutdown; Trump cancels Pelosi’s trip to Afghanistan in major security breach; The State of the Union; Trump’s tanking in the polls; The Atlantic calls for impeachment; Chuck Schumer and Kilimnik; and so much more.