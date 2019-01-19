New Music From Snarky Puppy: “Xavi” - Official Audio
Sure, Trump’s ranting away on Twitter again about nonexistent “caravans” and fantasy walls and how incredibly tremendous he is, but I’d rather listen to the new track by Snarky Puppy right now. How about you?
The first single “Xavi” from Snarky Puppy’s new album, “Immigrance,” is now available worldwide. Immigrance will be available worldwide March 15th.
Pre-order “Immigrance” and instantly download “Xavi”:
radi.al
Pre-order Digital/CD/Vinyl in our US Store: store.snarkypuppy.com
Pre-order Digital/CD/Vinyl in our EU Store: storeeurope.snarkypuppy.com
See Snarky Puppy on tour: snarkypuppy.com
Personnel:
Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar
Chris McQueen - electric guitar
Mark Lettieri - baritone guitar
Michael League - electric bass, handclaps
Bill Laurance - Fender Rhodes, clavinet, piano (solo)
Justin Stanton - piano
Bobby Sparks - clavinet and Minimoog (solo)
Shaun Martin - Minimoog bass
Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet
Jay Jennings - trumpet, flugelhorn
Chris Bullock - tenor sax, soprano sax, flute, alto flute, bansuri, metal pife
Bob Reynolds - tenor sax
Zach Brock - violin (solo)
Nate Werth - Moroccan darbuka, Moroccan bendir, timbal, krakeb, handclaps
Keita Ogawa - Moroccan darbuka, Moroccan bendir, metal feathers, timbal, krakeb, ksink ksink, ocean drum (solo), reverse gong, timbal, bougarabu, handclaps
Marcelo Woloski - Moroccan darbuka, Moroccan bendir, elephant bells, timbal, krakeb, handclaps
Jason “JT” Thomas - drums
Larnell Lewis - drums
Jamison Ross - drums
Written by Michael League
Produced by Michael League and Snarky Puppy
Engineered and Mixed by Nic Hard
Mastered by Dave McNair
Artwork by Zeycan Alkiş
Graphic Design by Amalia Drewes