New Music From Snarky Puppy: “Xavi” - Official Audio

Sure, Trump’s ranting away on Twitter again about nonexistent “caravans” and fantasy walls and how incredibly tremendous he is, but I’d rather listen to the new track by Snarky Puppy right now. How about you?

The first single “Xavi” from Snarky Puppy’s new album, “Immigrance,” is now available worldwide. Immigrance will be available worldwide March 15th.

Personnel:

Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar

Chris McQueen - electric guitar

Mark Lettieri - baritone guitar

Michael League - electric bass, handclaps

Bill Laurance - Fender Rhodes, clavinet, piano (solo)

Justin Stanton - piano

Bobby Sparks - clavinet and Minimoog (solo)

Shaun Martin - Minimoog bass

Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet

Jay Jennings - trumpet, flugelhorn

Chris Bullock - tenor sax, soprano sax, flute, alto flute, bansuri, metal pife

Bob Reynolds - tenor sax

Zach Brock - violin (solo)

Nate Werth - Moroccan darbuka, Moroccan bendir, timbal, krakeb, handclaps

Keita Ogawa - Moroccan darbuka, Moroccan bendir, metal feathers, timbal, krakeb, ksink ksink, ocean drum (solo), reverse gong, timbal, bougarabu, handclaps

Marcelo Woloski - Moroccan darbuka, Moroccan bendir, elephant bells, timbal, krakeb, handclaps

Jason “JT” Thomas - drums

Larnell Lewis - drums

Jamison Ross - drums

Written by Michael League

Produced by Michael League and Snarky Puppy

Engineered and Mixed by Nic Hard

Mastered by Dave McNair

Artwork by Zeycan Alkiş

Graphic Design by Amalia Drewes

