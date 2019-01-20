Cake Does Trump: “Sinking Ship”

YouTube

Sinking Ship is available now: radi.al

“’Sinking Ship’ is quite pessimistic but somehow does not seem hyperbolic right now. All proceeds from the sale of this song will be donated to Doctors Without Borders. CAKE is proud to be able to help out in securing real leadership for the United States. It is a critical time for the world, and it is more important than ever to find leaders capable of putting country above self-interest. Real greatness comes from community, cooperation and ethical leadership.”

—John McCrea

Directed and animated by Owen Streeter at Head Cleaner Films