More Video Footage of MAGA Teens Mocking Native American Elder Shows the Teens Were Not “Defusing the Situation”
Politics • Views: 3,939
We also have a new first-hand account that strongly refutes the statement (issued by GOP-linked PR firm RunSwitch) from the teen who smugly stared at elder Nathan Phillips, that he was trying to “diffuse the situation.”
This firsthand account refutes the MAGA teen’s statement https://t.co/KSYtkAUfi1
— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 21, 2019
(Video source: @_waleedshahid.)