 

More Video Footage of MAGA Teens Mocking Native American Elder Shows the Teens Were Not “Defusing the Situation”

We also have a new first-hand account that strongly refutes the statement (issued by GOP-linked PR firm RunSwitch) from the teen who smugly stared at elder Nathan Phillips, that he was trying to “diffuse the situation.”

(Video source: @_waleedshahid.)

Little Green Footballs