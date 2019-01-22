The Bob Cesca Podcast: A Stroke and a Poke
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
A Stroke And A Poke — NSFW; My radio pal Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; Day 32 of the Trump Shutdown; The Buzzfeed News dispute; Rudy reveals Trump and Cohen consulted with each other; Rudy also says Trump was working on the Moscow Project through Election Day; What tapes; Rudy on his way to the shower; The Supreme Court allows DACA to continue; Supreme Court also allows Trump’s transgender ban to continue; Trump doesn’t understand what ahumanitarian crisis means; The grand jury runs out of money on Friday; Government websites vulnerable to hackers; and so much more.