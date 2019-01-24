 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Sh*tdown

130
Humor • Views: 1,861
1

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Shitdown — NSFW; The great David ‘TRex’ Ferguson from the TRex Report podcast is here today; Day 34 of the Trump Shutdown; The shutdown is an abuse of power; New Lebowski project with Jeff Bridges; Trump caved to Pelosi on the State of the Union; Bob smells a recession coming on; When does it end; Biff’s approval numbers are collapsing; Michael Cohen subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee; Deutsche Bank cooperating with Mueller; The Gillette Commercial; The Covington high school kids; Facebook fuckery; and so much more.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Animals Keep Creating Mysteries by Sounding WeirdIn late 2016, American diplomats living in Cuba started hearing a strange noise in their homes. It was high-pitched, deafening, and persistent—and no one could work out where it was coming from. In the following years, the mystery ballooned into ...
plansbandc
16 minutes ago
Views: 30 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
How “Pick-Up Artists” Morphed Into the Alt-RightA cartoon by Charis JB thenib.com
plansbandc
3 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 242 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
“They” Didn’t Pick Hillary. People who claim that "they" picked Hillary for the 2016 nominee (and shooed away other, better candidates) are flat out wrong with their analysis, in a way that does damage. No one picks who runs for president, least of ...
Charmingly Persistent
3 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 298 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 7 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Oxford Suspends Research Funding From China’s Huawei LONDON (AP) — Oxford University says it is suspending research grants and funding donations from Huawei amid growing security concerns about the Chinese telecom giant. It’s another setback for Huawei’s image in Europe, an important market for the company, ...
Thanos
6 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 274 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 11 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Season 3 Premiere of VictoriaFor those who are interested Season 3 of Victoria premieres this evening. Please check your local listings for times. Main PBS website:pbs.org
PhillyPretzel
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 317 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ten Reasons Why Gold Will Remain Above $1250 in 2019Fun fact- A healthy economy drops gold lower over time. Read with caution As far as investing goes, I read an indictment of economic policy from Trump in this. After a healthy consolidation period below strong resistance around the $1300 ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 401 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Season Pass for Victoria Season 3 at AmazonOT I am still surprised that there are people complaining about Victoria Season 3 on Amazon. The 3rd season of Victoria will start on January 13, 2019. I again wrote a review explaining the basic season pass rules and it ...
PhillyPretzel
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 372 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Ghost-Note - Can’t Get Right - Old Growth Sessions @Pickathon 2017 S02E08 Old Growth Series - Season 2 - Episode 8 Outside Magazine presents Ghost-Note in this episode of the Pickathon Old Growth Series. Visit Outside Magazine (outsideonline.com) on the 1st Thursday of every month for a new Old Growth Series ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 555 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Clean Bandit - Baby (Feat. Marina & Luis Fonsi) [Official Video]Download or stream now: atlanti.crTaken from our new album "What Is Love?" - out now: atlanti.cr Click here to subscribe: bit.ly Follow us:Website: cleanbandit.co.ukFacebook: facebook.com Twitter: twitter.com Instagram: instagram.comSoundcloud: SoundCloudSpotify: atlre.co.uk
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 679 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Khruangbin - Maria También (Live on KEXP)kexp.org presents Khruangbin performing "Maria También" live in the KEXP studio. Recorded April 26, 2018. Host: Cheryl WatersAudio Engineers: Tim Iseler & Kevin Suggs Cameras: Alaia D'Alessandro, Scott Holpainen & Justin WilmoreEditor: Justin Wilmore kexp.orgkhruangbin.com
Thanos
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 746 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs