A Fantastic Interview and Live Peformance: ‘This Land’ - Gary Clark Jr.’s Scathing Rebuke of Trump-Era Racism
Gary Clark Jr. shares the emotional story behind his anti-racist anthem ‘This Land.’ The guitarist details his experiences growing up black in the south – and plays his fiery new song in the room where he recorded it.
Get the full story at: rollingstone.com
Subscribe to Rolling Stone on YouTube: bit.ly
Check out rollingstone.com for the latest news in music, culture, politics and more.
More videos from Rolling Stone: rollingstone.com
Like Rolling Stone Video on Facebook: facebook.com
Like Rolling Stone on Facebook: facebook.com
Follow Rolling Stone on Twitter: @RollingStone
Follow Rolling Stone on Instagram: instagram.com