A Fantastic Interview and Live Peformance: ‘This Land’ - Gary Clark Jr.’s Scathing Rebuke of Trump-Era Racism

YouTube

Gary Clark Jr. shares the emotional story behind his anti-racist anthem ‘This Land.’ The guitarist details his experiences growing up black in the south – and plays his fiery new song in the room where he recorded it.

Get the full story at: rollingstone.com

Subscribe to Rolling Stone on YouTube: bit.ly

Check out rollingstone.com for the latest news in music, culture, politics and more.

More videos from Rolling Stone: rollingstone.com

Like Rolling Stone Video on Facebook: facebook.com

Like Rolling Stone on Facebook: facebook.com

Follow Rolling Stone on Twitter: @RollingStone

Follow Rolling Stone on Instagram: instagram.com