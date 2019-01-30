 

In Which Donald Trump Admits ISIS Hasn’t Been Defeated and North Korea Hasn’t Denuclearized, Then Attacks US Intelligence Services (Again)

In yet another early morning extended Twitter rant, Donald Trump made a series of surprising admissions, although I’m sure he’d deny that’s what they are. First, he admitted all that boasting he did about “defeating ISIS” was, yes, a lie.

It’s gone from wiped out and defeated, to “will soon be destroyed,” and in either case it’s pure bullshit, of course.

Then he admitted that all his boasting about convincing Kim Jong-Un to abandon North Korea’s nuclear weapons program was also…. another lie!

It’s gone from “denuclearized, yay me!” to a “decent chance of denuclearization.”

This is so pathetic it would be laughable if the subject wasn’t so deadly serious.

He also posted several demented rants about his imaginary border wall, but the last ones I’ll highlight today illustrate what a threat this guy is to US national security.

That may be the first time in history anyone has ever accused US intelligence services of being “passive and naive.” But the fact that we have a president who willfully ignores and attacks them isn’t funny any more — it’s incredibly dangerous.

But I do have to point out the sad irony of a dimwitted con man who says “intelligence should go back to school” — right after beclowning himself by misusing the word “there.”

Last updated: 2019-01-30

Little Green Footballs