In Which Donald Trump Admits ISIS Hasn’t Been Defeated and North Korea Hasn’t Denuclearized, Then Attacks US Intelligence Services (Again)

In yet another early morning extended Twitter rant, Donald Trump made a series of surprising admissions, although I’m sure he’d deny that’s what they are. First, he admitted all that boasting he did about “defeating ISIS” was, yes, a lie.

When I became President, ISIS was out of control in Syria & running rampant. Since then tremendous progress made, especially over last 5 weeks. Caliphate will soon be destroyed, unthinkable two years ago. Negotiating are proceeding well in Afghanistan after 18 years of fighting.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

It’s gone from wiped out and defeated, to “will soon be destroyed,” and in either case it’s pure bullshit, of course.

Then he admitted that all his boasting about convincing Kim Jong-Un to abandon North Korea’s nuclear weapons program was also…. another lie!

….Fighting continues but the people of Afghanistan want peace in this never ending war. We will soon see if talks will be successful? North Korea relationship is best it has ever been with U.S. No testing, getting remains, hostages returned. Decent chance of Denuclearization… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

It’s gone from “denuclearized, yay me!” to a “decent chance of denuclearization.”

This is so pathetic it would be laughable if the subject wasn’t so deadly serious.

He also posted several demented rants about his imaginary border wall, but the last ones I’ll highlight today illustrate what a threat this guy is to US national security.

The Intelligence people seem to be extremely passive and naive when it comes to the dangers of Iran. They are wrong! When I became President Iran was making trouble all over the Middle East, and beyond. Since ending the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, they are MUCH different, but…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

….a source of potential danger and conflict. They are testing Rockets (last week) and more, and are coming very close to the edge. There economy is now crashing, which is the only thing holding them back. Be careful of Iran. Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2019

That may be the first time in history anyone has ever accused US intelligence services of being “passive and naive.” But the fact that we have a president who willfully ignores and attacks them isn’t funny any more — it’s incredibly dangerous.

But I do have to point out the sad irony of a dimwitted con man who says “intelligence should go back to school” — right after beclowning himself by misusing the word “there.”