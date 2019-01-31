 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Polar Vortex

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Saturday And Live — NSFW; Ingénue Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here today; The Polar Vortex is also here; Intelligence community totally contradicts Trump and no one cares; Schumer sends letter to Coats demanding that he educates Trump; Don Junior’s stupid thing of the day; Steve Schmidt advising Howard Schultz; Russian hackers grab Mueller documents; McConnell and Blavatnik; Another secret Trump meeting with Boss Pooty Poot; Don Junior meets with election interference firm; and so much more.

Little Green Footballs