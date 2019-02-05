WATCH LIVE: A Headline I Wish I’d Never Had to Write: Trump’s Second State of the Union Address
By now everyone knows the drill: a toxic mix of fear-mongering, racist xenophobia, egomaniacal boasting and dim-witted dishonesty. And tonight the theme is reportedly “unity,” mere hours after Trump tweeted this:
I see Schumer is already criticizing my State of the Union speech, even though he hasn’t seen it yet. He’s just upset that he didn’t win the Senate, after spending a fortune, like he thought he would. Too bad we weren’t given more credit for the Senate win by the media!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2019