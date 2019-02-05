The Bob Cesca Podcast: Executive Time
Humor • Views: 1,692
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Executive Time — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; The State of the Union tonight; AIDS cure; Trump’s daily schedule leaked by White House staffer; Trump’s executive time; Trump refuses to listen to his intelligence briefers; The Face the Nation interview; A wonderful kindergarten; The Mueller Report; Prosecutors subpoena Trump’s inaugural committee; Ralph Northam and Justin Fairfax; and so much more.