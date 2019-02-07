 

How to Play Acoustic Guitar in a Rainstorm: Spencer Elliott, “Rain Shadow”

YouTube

From the CD - Unspoken. Downloads and Guitar Tablature available at candyrat.com

Cinematography – Mychal Tolley – StephenMychal Productions

Video Editing and Mastering – Jason Lockart – Kid In The Background, Inc.

Audio Production – Antoine Dufour

Thanks to Anne-Marie Elliott, Chris Boomer, Christopher Vincent, Ritch Collins and Studimo.

Buy/Listen
Amazon: amazon.com
Itunes: itunes.apple.com
Spotify: open.spotify.com
Apple Music: itun.es

Find Spencer Elliott:
Webpage: spencerelliott.net
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @SpencerDElliott

Special thanks to Andrew White and Andrew White Guitars

andrewwhiteguitars.com

Tuning AECGAE

