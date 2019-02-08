 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Matt Waterfeature

And now, the latest program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Matt Waterfeature — NSFW; Theropodcaster David ‘TRex’ Ferguson from The TRex Report podcast is here; House Intelligence Committee and Adam Schiff getting ready to dance on Trump’s head; Mommie Dearest and Fargo; The Trump Organization’s odd purchases; The Eddie Haskell State of the Union; The vast disparity between Trump scandals and Democratic scandals; Elizabeth Warren and the Double Standard; The INF and NATO; Matt Gaetz is Congressman Chucklefuck; Sweaty Matt Whitaker subpoenaed; Butina’s boyfriend indicted; and so much more.

