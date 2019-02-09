Country Music for 2019: Merle Hazard, “(Gimme Some of That) Ol’ Atonal Music”
I was already laughing at the lyrics, but I totally fell out at the banjo solo.
A country singer reminisces, tunefully, about his late father, who was a composer of atonal music. Written and sung by Merle Hazard. Featuring Alison Brown and her friends. Produced by Alison Brown at Compass Sound Studio, Nashville, Tennessee. Now available for purchase or streaming on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Google Play, etc. Video directed by John Moessner. Closed captions provided. Visit merlehazard.com. Lyric at docs.google.com