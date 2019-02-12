The Bob Cesca Podcast: Murders Murders Killings Murders
Politics • Views: 4,178
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Murders Murders Killings Murders — NSFW; Our radio pal Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; Bob goes in depth about how Facebook murdered The Daily Banter and many other publications; Trump’s coked up ragegasm in El Paso; The Trump Reelection Campaign; Trump vs Beto on crowd size; Trump mocks Elizabeth Warren with Trail of Tears zinger; The Infuriating Double Standards; Steve Schmidt storms off his own show; and so much more.