The Bob Cesca Podcast: Carol Burnett’s Batphone
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Carol Burnett’s Batphone — NSFW; Jody Hamilton is here with an EXCLUSIVE story about singer Ryan Adams and the sex related charges against him; McCabe, Trump and the 25th Amendment; The Deep State Coup narrative kicks in; Trump begged Lou Dobbs and Hannity for help; Alex Jones will be deposed under oath; Crazies In Cars Getting Conspiracies; Paul Manafort stripped of plea deal; Direct vs Circumstantial Evidence; Trump’s poll numbers are up and everything sucks; and so much more.