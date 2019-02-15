Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Seem Too Worried About Our Super Dangerous National Emergency [VIDEO]

YouTube

I hope you’ve got stores of canned goods, bottled water, dehydrated meals, and masking tape for your windows, because we’re in a state of emergency now.

[…lights hair on fire, runs in circles screaming…]

Apparently there’s an invasion of crime-committing, raping, murdering monsters happening on the southern border of the US, although nobody but Donald Trump can actually see it.

But it’s comforting to know that not even a SUPER DANGEROUS NATIONAL EMERGENCY can stop the president* from enjoying yet another golf weekend.