Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Seem Too Worried About Our Super Dangerous National Emergency [VIDEO]
I hope you’ve got stores of canned goods, bottled water, dehydrated meals, and masking tape for your windows, because we’re in a state of emergency now.
[…lights hair on fire, runs in circles screaming…]
Apparently there’s an invasion of crime-committing, raping, murdering monsters happening on the southern border of the US, although nobody but Donald Trump can actually see it.
But it’s comforting to know that not even a SUPER DANGEROUS NATIONAL EMERGENCY can stop the president* from enjoying yet another golf weekend.
The president declared a national emergency, signed a bill to avert the shutdown and will then leave for a weekend in Florida at 4 p.m.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 15, 2019