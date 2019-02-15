 

Mitch McConnell Doesn’t Seem Too Worried About Our Super Dangerous National Emergency [VIDEO]

247
Politics • Views: 2,665
1

YouTube

I hope you’ve got stores of canned goods, bottled water, dehydrated meals, and masking tape for your windows, because we’re in a state of emergency now.

[…lights hair on fire, runs in circles screaming…]

Apparently there’s an invasion of crime-committing, raping, murdering monsters happening on the southern border of the US, although nobody but Donald Trump can actually see it.

But it’s comforting to know that not even a SUPER DANGEROUS NATIONAL EMERGENCY can stop the president* from enjoying yet another golf weekend.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
20 Things I Don’t Know About Youblog.timesunion.com Who is the average blog reader? More importantly, who is the average Hoffman Files reader? What does this individual look like? Are they predominantly female or male? Are there certain ages of individuals who favor perusing the blog pages? ...
rhoffman
1 day, 10 hours ago
Views: 162 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lower Prescription Drug Prices Lure Americans to Mexico to Buy Meds "At that point I started tearing up. I could not believe how inexpensive it was and how easy it was," Greenseid says. "I said to [the pharmacist], 'Do you have any idea what it's like to get insulin in ...
Thanos
3 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 167 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Pull National Guard From Border With Mexico - Los Angeles Times Love the new Gov. In released excerpts of his speech, Newsom says he is giving the National Guard a new mission so that troops would not take part in the White House’s “political theater” and instead “refocus on the ...
Unshaken Defiance
4 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 205 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
It’s a Miracle! …Or Is It? SOURCES ARE BELOW:The charity I strongly endorse is called ASRI. It’s a hospital in Borneo that provides affordable health care to villages on the edge of a national park in return for a pledge not to cut down trees, ...
Thanos
4 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 223 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Drug Companies Are Sitting on Generics—43% of Recently Approved Aren’t for Sale Posting for that friend who loves to tell me that Trump and capitalism will find a way to produce needed drugs and make them cheaper... There are huge markets going untapped, and stagnant pools of decades old capital out ...
Thanos
5 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 218 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
I Gotta Crow Here’s a link to the ‘joint’ meet up post. We faced each race, day by day, (hopefully) forgetting yesterday, and not hurting our chances for tomorrow. In between races, while Klys and family toured the parks, I took it ...
dangerman-call me sandy, not a drink named Steve
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 280 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Facebook Fights Multibillion-Dollar Privacy Class Action SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A federal judge on Friday rejected Facebook’s argument that it cannot be sued for letting third parties, such as Cambridge Analytica, access users’ private data because no “real world” harm has resulted from the conduct. ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 295 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Specials - Vote for Me (Live - the One Show) (2019) (HD) 1979 to 2019... Celebrating 40 years of what is arguably one of the most important and influential music genres/ movements ever to influence the British music scene in it's history... 2 Tone... which for many became much more than ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 305 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall (Official Audio) Harmony Hall/2021 available everywhere now: smarturl.it Lyrics: We took a vow in summertimeNow we find ourselves in late December I believe that New Year’s EveWill be the perfect timeFor their great surrender But they don’t remember Anger wants a ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 272 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Feel It Still - Portugal the Man (’60s ‘Mr. Postman’ Style Cover) Ft. Joey, Adanna, Nina Ann Get the song: smarturl.it | Subscribe: bit.ly 2019 World Tour Tix: pmjtour.com | Our first video of 2019 stars Joey Cook, Adanna Duru & Nina Ann (in her PMJ debut!) in a "Mr. Postman" inspired take on "Feel It ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 312 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs