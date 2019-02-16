Another Incredible New Song From Gary Clark Jr.: “What About Us”
Official Music Video for Gary Clark Jr.’s “What About Us” from the upcoming new album ‘This Land’ available on 2/22 Pre-Order at wbr.ec
Director: Savanah Leaf
Line Producer: Jocelyn Webber
Executive Producers: Danielle Hinde, Jason Cole, Devin Sarno
DP: Isaac Bauman
1st AD: Mike Hart
Editor: Arianna Tomasettig
Colorist: Jason Wallis
Production Designer: Odette Mattha
Production Supervisor: Ani Mikirdichian
Production Company: Doomsday Entertainment