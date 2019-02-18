World’s Most Unique Jazz Trio: House of Waters, “When I Play” [VIDEO]

YouTube

The official video for “When I Play” off of the House of Waters record “Rising.”

“Rising” is available now!

Digital: geni.us

Personnel:

Max ZT - Hammered Dulcimer

Moto Fukushima - 6 String Electric Bass

Ignacio Rivas-Bixio - Drumset and Percussion

Produced by House of Waters and Guy Eckstine

Engineered and Mixed by Aaron Nevezie

Director: Lee Milby

Producer/DP: Sharan Kukreja

Camera Operator: Aleksandar Sepi

Editors: Raj Jaiswal / Sharan Kukreja

Dedicated to our dear friend and brilliant filmmaker Prashant Bhargava.