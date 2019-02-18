World’s Most Unique Jazz Trio: House of Waters, “When I Play” [VIDEO]
Music • Views: 1,192
The official video for “When I Play” off of the House of Waters record “Rising.”
“Rising” is available now!
Personnel:
Max ZT - Hammered Dulcimer
Moto Fukushima - 6 String Electric Bass
Ignacio Rivas-Bixio - Drumset and Percussion
Produced by House of Waters and Guy Eckstine
Engineered and Mixed by Aaron Nevezie
Director: Lee Milby
Producer/DP: Sharan Kukreja
Camera Operator: Aleksandar Sepi
Editors: Raj Jaiswal / Sharan Kukreja
Dedicated to our dear friend and brilliant filmmaker Prashant Bhargava.