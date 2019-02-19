 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: White Blood Cells

184
Politics • Views: 1,777
0

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

White Blood Cells — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump seizes new powers then threatens his enemies with jail; Rosenstein leaving DOJ; Trump asked Whitaker to appoint a loyalist in SDNY; Trump couldn’t say Venezuela during speech about Venezuela; Roger Stone is in big trouble; Bernie is running; Bernie’s fatal flaw; The 20th Anniversary of Office Space; Bohemian Rhapsody; and so much more.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Saudis May Want the Bomb and the White House Might Even Help Them Get It - the Drive Whistleblowers have warned Congress that current and former members of President Donald Trump’s Administration, including some with serious conflicts of interest, may have tried to rush the transfer of sensitive nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia in ways that may ...
Unshaken Defiance
4 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 92 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A Science Journal Funded by Peter Thiel Is Running Articles Dismissing Climate Change and Evolution - Mother Jones everal articles on the site argued against the theory of evolution, for example, and at least one dismissed the overwhelming scientific consensus on global warming. Later, through tax documents and interviews, I would learn that all of Inference‘s funding ...
Thanos
1 day, 21 hours ago
Views: 174 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
20 Things I Don’t Know About Youblog.timesunion.com Who is the average blog reader? More importantly, who is the average Hoffman Files reader? What does this individual look like? Are they predominantly female or male? Are there certain ages of individuals who favor perusing the blog pages? ...
rhoffman
5 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 303 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lower Prescription Drug Prices Lure Americans to Mexico to Buy Meds "At that point I started tearing up. I could not believe how inexpensive it was and how easy it was," Greenseid says. "I said to [the pharmacist], 'Do you have any idea what it's like to get insulin in ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 220 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Pull National Guard From Border With Mexico - Los Angeles Times Love the new Gov. In released excerpts of his speech, Newsom says he is giving the National Guard a new mission so that troops would not take part in the White House’s “political theater” and instead “refocus on the ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 301 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
It’s a Miracle! …Or Is It? SOURCES ARE BELOW:The charity I strongly endorse is called ASRI. It’s a hospital in Borneo that provides affordable health care to villages on the edge of a national park in return for a pledge not to cut down trees, ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 313 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Drug Companies Are Sitting on Generics—43% of Recently Approved Aren’t for Sale Posting for that friend who loves to tell me that Trump and capitalism will find a way to produce needed drugs and make them cheaper... There are huge markets going untapped, and stagnant pools of decades old capital out ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 268 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Facebook Fights Multibillion-Dollar Privacy Class Action SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A federal judge on Friday rejected Facebook’s argument that it cannot be sued for letting third parties, such as Cambridge Analytica, access users’ private data because no “real world” harm has resulted from the conduct. ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 347 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Specials - Vote for Me (Live - the One Show) (2019) (HD) 1979 to 2019... Celebrating 40 years of what is arguably one of the most important and influential music genres/ movements ever to influence the British music scene in it's history... 2 Tone... which for many became much more than ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 346 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall (Official Audio) Harmony Hall/2021 available everywhere now: smarturl.it Lyrics: We took a vow in summertimeNow we find ourselves in late December I believe that New Year’s EveWill be the perfect timeFor their great surrender But they don’t remember Anger wants a ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 311 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs