The Bob Cesca Podcast: White Blood Cells
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
White Blood Cells — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; Trump seizes new powers then threatens his enemies with jail; Rosenstein leaving DOJ; Trump asked Whitaker to appoint a loyalist in SDNY; Trump couldn’t say Venezuela during speech about Venezuela; Roger Stone is in big trouble; Bernie is running; Bernie’s fatal flaw; The 20th Anniversary of Office Space; Bohemian Rhapsody; and so much more.