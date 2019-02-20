A Simple Tale of an Unlikely Friendship, From Pixar: “Kitbull”

YouTube

Kitbull, directed by Rosana Sullivan and produced by Kathryn Hendrickson, reveals an unlikely connection that sparks between two creatures: a fiercely independent stray kitten and a pit bull. Together, they experience friendship for the first time.

Copyright: (C) Disney•Pixar