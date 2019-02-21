Coast Guard Trump Fan Plotted Mass Murder of Trump’s Critics, Trump Tweets About Jussie Smollett

Credit: US District Court

We have news today about another case of a vicious white supremacist allegedly inspired to commit an act of domestic terrorism by … well, by this kind of reckless and dangerous rhetoric:

The New York Times reporting is false. They are a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019

Coast Guard officer Christopher Paul Hasson accused of domestic terrorism.

A Coast Guard lieutenant and self-proclaimed white nationalist was arrested on charges of illegal drug and weapons possession on Friday. But authorities say the charges are just the “proverbial tip of the iceberg” and that the man is a “domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life.” Christopher Paul Hasson, a 49-year-old resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, had stockpiled weapons and ammunition and was allegedly planning to kill a number of prominent Democratic politicians and journalists as well as professors, judges, and “leftists in general,” federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Tuesday. The filing details disturbing allegations, including Hasson’s writings about a potential race war, where he asserts that “much blood will have to be spilled to get whitey off the couch,” and his study of Anders Breivik, a Norwegian far-right domestic terrorist who killed 77 people in 2011. […] Authorities allege that Hasson had created a spreadsheet of potential targets of violence, including Sens. Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Tim Kaine, Kamala Harris, and Richard Blumenthal. He listed Blumenthal as “Sen blumen jew” and Warren as “poca warren,” presumably a reference to President Donald Trump’s nickname for her, “Pocahontas.” Other of his targets included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson, and Maxine Waters, and journalists Chris Cuomo, Chris Hayes, and Ari Melber.

Needless to say, we’re all extremely fortunate Hasson didn’t get to put his plans into action — but he was clearly preparing to.

Such an extreme case of domestic terrorism would seem to merit a comment from the occupant of the Oval Office; after all, there’s very little doubt Trump’s attacks on politicians played strongly into this guy’s delusional violent fantasies.

