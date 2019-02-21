 

Coast Guard Trump Fan Plotted Mass Murder of Trump’s Critics, Trump Tweets About Jussie Smollett

376
US News • Views: 3,415
3
Credit: US District Court

We have news today about another case of a vicious white supremacist allegedly inspired to commit an act of domestic terrorism by … well, by this kind of reckless and dangerous rhetoric:

Coast Guard officer Christopher Paul Hasson accused of domestic terrorism.

A Coast Guard lieutenant and self-proclaimed white nationalist was arrested on charges of illegal drug and weapons possession on Friday. But authorities say the charges are just the “proverbial tip of the iceberg” and that the man is a “domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life.”

Christopher Paul Hasson, a 49-year-old resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, had stockpiled weapons and ammunition and was allegedly planning to kill a number of prominent Democratic politicians and journalists as well as professors, judges, and “leftists in general,” federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Tuesday.

The filing details disturbing allegations, including Hasson’s writings about a potential race war, where he asserts that “much blood will have to be spilled to get whitey off the couch,” and his study of Anders Breivik, a Norwegian far-right domestic terrorist who killed 77 people in 2011.

[…]

Authorities allege that Hasson had created a spreadsheet of potential targets of violence, including Sens. Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Tim Kaine, Kamala Harris, and Richard Blumenthal. He listed Blumenthal as “Sen blumen jew” and Warren as “poca warren,” presumably a reference to President Donald Trump’s nickname for her, “Pocahontas.” Other of his targets included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson, and Maxine Waters, and journalists Chris Cuomo, Chris Hayes, and Ari Melber.

Needless to say, we’re all extremely fortunate Hasson didn’t get to put his plans into action — but he was clearly preparing to.

Such an extreme case of domestic terrorism would seem to merit a comment from the occupant of the Oval Office; after all, there’s very little doubt Trump’s attacks on politicians played strongly into this guy’s delusional violent fantasies.

So let’s go to the president’s Twitter feed for comment again…

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
We Are at Cultural War With the Trump Admin I'm an unapologetic fan of California. Don't get me wrong, we make our share of mistakes out here. Most of those are getting the right effort wrong. Unlike the Trump admin, our agenda, in general, is kinder, gentler cleaner ...
Unshaken Defiance
5 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 132 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Supreme Court Limits Asset Forfeiture, Rules Excessive Fines Apply to States : NPR "Forfeiture of the Land Rover, the court determined, would be grossly disproportionate to the gravity of Timbs's offense," Ginsburg wrote. She also noted that the ban on excessive fines was added to the Bill of Rights for the purpose ...
Thanos
21 hours, 12 minutes ago
Views: 161 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
A Science Journal Funded by Peter Thiel Is Running Articles Dismissing Climate Change and Evolution - Mother Jones everal articles on the site argued against the theory of evolution, for example, and at least one dismissed the overwhelming scientific consensus on global warming. Later, through tax documents and interviews, I would learn that all of Inference‘s funding ...
Thanos
3 days, 21 hours ago
Views: 243 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
20 Things I Don’t Know About Youblog.timesunion.com Who is the average blog reader? More importantly, who is the average Hoffman Files reader? What does this individual look like? Are they predominantly female or male? Are there certain ages of individuals who favor perusing the blog pages? ...
rhoffman
1 week ago
Views: 358 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lower Prescription Drug Prices Lure Americans to Mexico to Buy Meds "At that point I started tearing up. I could not believe how inexpensive it was and how easy it was," Greenseid says. "I said to [the pharmacist], 'Do you have any idea what it's like to get insulin in ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 262 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Pull National Guard From Border With Mexico - Los Angeles Times Love the new Gov. In released excerpts of his speech, Newsom says he is giving the National Guard a new mission so that troops would not take part in the White House’s “political theater” and instead “refocus on the ...
Unshaken Defiance
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 370 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
It’s a Miracle! …Or Is It? SOURCES ARE BELOW:The charity I strongly endorse is called ASRI. It’s a hospital in Borneo that provides affordable health care to villages on the edge of a national park in return for a pledge not to cut down trees, ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 380 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Drug Companies Are Sitting on Generics—43% of Recently Approved Aren’t for Sale Posting for that friend who loves to tell me that Trump and capitalism will find a way to produce needed drugs and make them cheaper... There are huge markets going untapped, and stagnant pools of decades old capital out ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 306 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 2
Comments: 0: 2
Facebook Fights Multibillion-Dollar Privacy Class Action SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – A federal judge on Friday rejected Facebook’s argument that it cannot be sued for letting third parties, such as Cambridge Analytica, access users’ private data because no “real world” harm has resulted from the conduct. ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 450 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Specials - Vote for Me (Live - the One Show) (2019) (HD) 1979 to 2019... Celebrating 40 years of what is arguably one of the most important and influential music genres/ movements ever to influence the British music scene in it's history... 2 Tone... which for many became much more than ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 481 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Little Green Footballs