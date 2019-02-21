The Bob Cesca Podcast: Roger Stone’s Pointy Head
Roger Stone’s Pointy Head — NSFW; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here; We track the hearing to determine whether Roger Stone’s bail is revoked; Mueller could wrap up within days; This isn’t the end for criminal investigations against Trump; Coast Guard officer plotted to kill prominent liberals; The Manafort sentencing memo; Russia is resuming its social media attack against Democrats; Trump lied about a wall video; Putin threatens American with a nuclear attack; Jody’s Celebrity Sighting Of The Week; and so much more.