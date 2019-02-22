A Glorious New Animated Jam From Snarky Puppy: “Bad Kids to the Back”
The second single “Bad Kids To The Back” from Snarky Puppy’s new album, “Immigrance,” is now available worldwide. Immigrance will be available worldwide March 15th.
Personnel:
Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar
Chris McQueen - electric guitar
Mark Lettieri - baritone guitar, electric guitar
Michael League - electric bass
Bill Laurance - Prophet
Justin Stanton - Fender Rhodes, trumpet, Minimoog bass
Bobby Sparks - Hammond B3 organ
Shaun Martin - clavinet
Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet
Chris Bullock - tenor sax
Bob Reynolds - tenor sax (solo)
Zach Brock - violin
Nate Werth - congas, cowbell
Keita Ogawa - caxixi
Marcelo Woloski - bongo, elephant bells
Jason “JT” Thomas - drums (solo)
Larnell Lewis - drums (solo)
Jamison Ross - drums (solo)
Directed by Michaël Alcaras and Stella K
Composed by Justin Stanton
Produced by Michael League, Justin Stanton, and Snarky Puppy
Engineered by Nic Hard
Mixed by Nic Hard and Michael League
Mastered by Dave McNair
Album Artwork by Zeycan Alkiş
Graphic Design by Amalia Drewes