A Glorious New Animated Jam From Snarky Puppy: “Bad Kids to the Back”

The second single “Bad Kids To The Back” from Snarky Puppy’s new album, “Immigrance,” is now available worldwide. Immigrance will be available worldwide March 15th.

Pre-order “Immigrance” and instantly download “Bad Kids To The Back”:

Pre-order Digital/CD/Vinyl in our US Store: store.snarkypuppy.com

Pre-order Digital/CD/Vinyl in our EU Store: storeeurope.snarkypuppy.com

See Snarky Puppy on tour: snarkypuppy.com

Personnel:

Bob Lanzetti - electric guitar

Chris McQueen - electric guitar

Mark Lettieri - baritone guitar, electric guitar

Michael League - electric bass

Bill Laurance - Prophet

Justin Stanton - Fender Rhodes, trumpet, Minimoog bass

Bobby Sparks - Hammond B3 organ

Shaun Martin - clavinet

Mike “Maz” Maher - trumpet

Chris Bullock - tenor sax

Bob Reynolds - tenor sax (solo)

Zach Brock - violin

Nate Werth - congas, cowbell

Keita Ogawa - caxixi

Marcelo Woloski - bongo, elephant bells

Jason “JT” Thomas - drums (solo)

Larnell Lewis - drums (solo)

Jamison Ross - drums (solo)

Directed by Michaël Alcaras and Stella K

Composed by Justin Stanton

Produced by Michael League, Justin Stanton, and Snarky Puppy

Engineered by Nic Hard

Mixed by Nic Hard and Michael League

Mastered by Dave McNair

Album Artwork by Zeycan Alkiş

Graphic Design by Amalia Drewes

snarkypuppy.com

groundupmusic.net