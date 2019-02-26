The Bob Cesca Podcast: Memorandum of Understanding
Today's program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Memorandum Of Understanding — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News & Comment is here today; Trump’s HOLD THE DATE tweet; Michael Cohen on the Hill today; Trump says Dems want to execute infants; The Born Alive Bill; Has Trump paid for abortions; Trump vs Reality on his China trade negotiations; Jeffrey Epstein and Alex Acosta should be a bigger story; The Oscars and Green Book; The beauty of music; and so much more.