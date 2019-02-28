The Bob Cesca Podcast: Washing Money Like a Kenmore
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Washing Money Like A Kenmore — NSFW; It’s another Bob Cesca Show Roundtable to discuss the Michael Cohen testimony in the House Oversight Committee; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; Jody Hamilton from the Stephanie Miller Show is here, too, and of course the great David ‘TRex’ Ferguson of the TRex Report podcast joins us for our first ever four way show coming to you from Washington, DC, Georgia, Florida and Los Angeles.