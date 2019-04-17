The Bob Cesca Podcast: Flying Water Tankers
Flying Water Tankers — NSFW; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here today; Mueller Report coming Thursday; What’s in it and what’s been covered up; Trump’s idiotic response to the burning of Notre Dame; What’s that all about; Pete Buttigieg on Maddow; Bernie on Fox News Channel; Oleg Deripaska investing hundreds of millions in McConnell’s Kentucky; With music by Monkeyhole and Emily McCrite; and much more.