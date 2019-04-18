The Mueller Report: Annotated and Searchable
The Washington Post has a very informative annotated version: Read the Mueller report: The full redacted version, annotated.
But even better, here’s a searchable version, since Trump’s stooge William Barr deliberately released it in an unsearchable form.
UPDATE at 4/18/19 11:04:04 am by Charles Johnson
The bottom line of the Mueller report is that he intended for Congress to decide how to proceed with the very clear evidence he uncovered. Not Trump’s stooge William Barr.
