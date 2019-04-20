Nick Johnson - Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride (Not to Be Confused With Electric Guitarist Nick Johnston)
Music • Views: 23,623
For long-standing reasons we won’t go into here, I have a sort of understandable aversion to gingers with lots of facial hair, but hey, this guy can play. Watch out for the dissonance.
“Nick Johnson’s first full length album “Vice of Choice” is available NOW on all music platforms!
“Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride” tabs available here - nickjohnsonacoustic.com
Spotify - open.spotify.com
facebook.com
instagram.com”