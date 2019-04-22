Monday Night Classic XTC: “Dear God”

YouTube

Thirty years later, this is still the only song that has ever dealt directly and honestly with these issues.

Dear God, hope you got the letter

And I pray you can make it better

Down here

I don’t mean a big reduction in the price of beer

But all the people that you made in your image

See them starving on their feet

‘Cause they don’t get enough to eat

From God

I can’t believe in you

Dear God, sorry to disturb you, but I feel

That I should be heard loud and clear

We all need a big reduction in amount of tears

And all the people that you made in your image,

See them fighting in the street

‘Cause they can’t make opinions meet

About God

I can’t believe in you

Did you make disease, and the diamond blue?

Did you make mankind after we made you?

And the devil too!

Dear God, don’t know if you noticed

But your name is on a lot of quotes in this book

Us crazy humans wrote it

You should take a look

And all the people that you made in your image

Still believing that junk is true

Well I know it ain’t, so do you,

Dear God

I can’t believe in

I don’t believe in

I won’t believe in heaven and hell

No saints, no sinners, no devil as well

No pearly gates, no thorny crown

You’re always letting us humans down

The wars you bring, the babes you drown

Those lost at sea and never found

And it’s the same the whole world ‘round

The hurt I see helps to compound

That Father, Son and Holy Ghost

Is just somebody’s unholy hoax

And if you’re up there you perceive

That my heart’s here upon my sleeve

If there’s one thing I don’t believe in

It’s you

Dear God