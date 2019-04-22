Monday Night Classic XTC: “Dear God”
Thirty years later, this is still the only song that has ever dealt directly and honestly with these issues.
XTC - Dear God (Official Video)
Dear God, hope you got the letter
And I pray you can make it better
Down here
I don’t mean a big reduction in the price of beer
But all the people that you made in your image
See them starving on their feet
‘Cause they don’t get enough to eat
From God
I can’t believe in you
Dear God, sorry to disturb you, but I feel
That I should be heard loud and clear
We all need a big reduction in amount of tears
And all the people that you made in your image,
See them fighting in the street
‘Cause they can’t make opinions meet
About God
I can’t believe in you
Did you make disease, and the diamond blue?
Did you make mankind after we made you?
And the devil too!
Dear God, don’t know if you noticed
But your name is on a lot of quotes in this book
Us crazy humans wrote it
You should take a look
And all the people that you made in your image
Still believing that junk is true
Well I know it ain’t, so do you,
Dear God
I can’t believe in
I don’t believe in
I won’t believe in heaven and hell
No saints, no sinners, no devil as well
No pearly gates, no thorny crown
You’re always letting us humans down
The wars you bring, the babes you drown
Those lost at sea and never found
And it’s the same the whole world ‘round
The hurt I see helps to compound
That Father, Son and Holy Ghost
Is just somebody’s unholy hoax
And if you’re up there you perceive
That my heart’s here upon my sleeve
If there’s one thing I don’t believe in
It’s you
Dear God