Comparing the Steele Dossier to the Mueller Report
The right wing media have been obsessively pushing the lie that the Steele dossier on Trump’s contacts with Russia has been “debunked” or shown to be false. Even some mainstream sources are parroting these claims now.
But this is not the case.
In fact, the Mueller report actually verifies many parts of the dossier, and neither confirms nor debunks many other parts. The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler has a good examination of the matter, for those still interested in reality: What the Steele dossier said vs. what the Mueller report said.
“The Mueller Report substantiates the core reporting and many of the specifics in Christopher Steele’s 2016 memoranda, including that Trump campaign figures were secretly meeting Kremlin figures, that Russia was conducting a covert operation to elect Donald Trump, and that the aim of the Russian operation was to sow discord and disunity in the U.S. and within the Transatlantic Alliance,” Joshua A. Levy, counsel for Fusion GPS, told The Fact Checker. “To our knowledge, nothing in the Steele memoranda has been disproven.”