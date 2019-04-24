Comparing the Steele Dossier to the Mueller Report

The right wing media have been obsessively pushing the lie that the Steele dossier on Trump’s contacts with Russia has been “debunked” or shown to be false. Even some mainstream sources are parroting these claims now.

But this is not the case.

In fact, the Mueller report actually verifies many parts of the dossier, and neither confirms nor debunks many other parts. The Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler has a good examination of the matter, for those still interested in reality: What the Steele dossier said vs. what the Mueller report said.