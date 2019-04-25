Lara Trump: Accepting Refugees Was “One of the Worst Things That Ever Happened to Germany”
I’m just going to put this here, because it’s such a perfect look into the depraved mindset of this family of criminals and racists, as Lara Trump goes on Fox Business to do some good old fear-mongering about immigrants and reveals once again that Trumps have a problem understanding what’s so bad about Nazis.
It’s not only bigoted, it’s a shockingly ignorant comment. But then, do we expect anything else from this gang?
On Fox Business, Lara Trump claims that Angela Merkel’s welcoming of refugees was “the downfall of Germany” and “one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany.” pic.twitter.com/p2QWhFYqSe
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 25, 2019