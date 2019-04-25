The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Island of Unfckable Toys
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Island Of Unfuckable Toys — NSFW; Joe Biden is running for president; The Cocoon Campaigns; Biden’s greatest gaffes; Joe Biden and the Bankruptcy Bill; Elizabeth Warren owned the crowds in two town halls this week; What’s the deal with the pee tape; The White House continues to stonewall Congress; William Jeffress and executive privilege; Trump doesn’t understand SCOTUS; Mayor Pete and being smart; The Goth Ninjas Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by ALEX and Megan McDuffee and Paul Melancon and the New Insecurities; and much more.