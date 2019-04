Saturday Night Blues Shred: Martin Miller & Josh Smith, “Never Walk Alone” [Video]

YouTube

Online Guitar Courses: martinmillerguitar.com

joshsmithguitar.com

jamtrackcentral.com

Patreon: patreon.com

Websites:

bennijud.com

facebook.com

martinmillerguitar.com

Credits:

Martin Miller - Guitar & Vocals

Josh Smith - Guitar

Felix Lehrmann - Drums

Benni Jud - Bass

Marius Leicht - Keyboards

Johannes Plank - Director & Camera

Torsten Solberg - Recording Engineer

Andre Gorjatschow, Manuel Renner, David Schneider, Daniel Espitia - Cameras

Ulrich Wichmann - Camera Assistant

Audio Mix & Video Edit - Martin Miller

Special thanks to Klotz cables klotz-ais.de for providing the entire session session with cables and Universal Audio for providing Josh the UA Ox!

Thank you to our supporters on Patreon - Markus Weiler, Chrstian Clemens, John Stone and George Alexandre.

I do not own the rights to this composition.

Music by Steve Lukather

Columbia Records