Some More News: Did You Know the President Wants to Shoot Migrants at the Border? [VIDEO]

YouTube

In today’s episode, Cody explores the thing the president keeps saying, which is that he won’t shoot migrants at the border even though he thinks it’s effective but he doesn’t want to but if he did people would go crazy, which is fine because he definitely doesn’t want to do it.

Support SOME MORE NEWS: patreon.com

SUBSCRIBE to SOME MORE NEWS: tinyurl.com

Produced by Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll).

You can subscribe to our podcast EVEN MORE NEWS here:

iTunes: goo.gl

Google Play: goo.gl

Soundcloud: goo.gl

Stitcher: goo.gl

Follow us on social Media!

Twitter: @SomeMoreNews

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Source List - tinyurl.com