 

Some More News: Did You Know the President Wants to Shoot Migrants at the Border? [VIDEO]

In today’s episode, Cody explores the thing the president keeps saying, which is that he won’t shoot migrants at the border even though he thinks it’s effective but he doesn’t want to but if he did people would go crazy, which is fine because he definitely doesn’t want to do it.

Source List - tinyurl.com

