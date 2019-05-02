The Bob Cesca Podcast: Chicken
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Chicken — NSFW; Bill Barr refused to appear in Congress; DOJ will not deliver an unredacted Mueller Report to Congress; Nancy Pelosi says Barr committed a crime; Mueller needs to step up; The Barr testimony; Lindsey says Trump is a fcking idiot; Kamala Harris destroys Barr; The Oleg Deripaska question; Mueller will testify this month; Hillary’s China scenario; The Bidens and Ukraine; The Goth Ninjas are here; Jody Hamilton from the Sexy Liberal Podcast Network and David ‘TRex’ Ferguson from the TRex Report Podcast; With music by Tim King and Jason Revoir; and much more.