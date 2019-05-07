 

Some More News: A Fair and BalancedTM(c)(r) Look at America’s Broken Electoral System [VIDEO]

79
Politics • Views: 592
0

YouTube

In today’s episode of Some More News, Cody explores how easy it is to elect lawmakers who make it easier to elect lawmakers who don’t have to answer to the people who elect them.

