 

Seth Meyers Mildly Disagrees With Meghan McCain and Absolutely Enrages Her Plagiarist Husband [VIDEO]

The really entertaining part of this interview with Meghan McCain is when she gets really snitty (oh so snitty!) with Seth Meyers when he challenges the way she continues to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar over comments she sincerely apologized for.

This fairly mild criticism drove her husband Ben Domenech (founder of far right propaganda site The Federalist, who was fired from the Washington Post for plagiarizing several articles) into a frothing rage, leading him to tweet this lovely homophobic comment calling Seth Meyers “anti-Semitic.”

Conservatives say the darndest things.

