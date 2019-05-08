The Bob Cesca Podcast: “Malcolm Nance III”
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Malcolm Nance III — NSFW! My guest today is Malcolm Nance, the author of the Plot To Hack America, The Plot To Destroy Democracy and the forthcoming Plot To Betray America. Malcolm’s back for his third visit on the interview show to talk about Andrew Sullivan, Matt Taibbi, the Mueller Report, Bill Barr’s sedition, the tribalism of the Red Hats, Malcolm’s experiences in the Iraq War, and so much more.