The Bob Cesca Podcast: Sanctimonious Dingwad
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Sanctimonious Dingwad — NSFW; It’s Threeway Thursday with the Goth Ninjas, Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; The Constitutional Crisis is underway; Trump’s Florida rally; Trump shouted “vagina!”; Don Junior subpoenaed by the Senate Intel Committee; Trump is a tax cheat and a loser; Trump confessed to tax evasion; Jerry Nadler cites Bill Barr for contempt; The Georgia abortion law; Trump wants to legalize female genital mutilation; Falwell’s kompromat; With music by Brian Lisik and Purplebrown; and much more.