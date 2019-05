YouTube

Brad Mehldau’s “O Ephraim,” from his album Finding Gabriel, due May 17, 2019. Download the track now when you pre-order the album: smarturl.it

On the song, Mehldau performs on OB-6 Polyphonic synthesizer, voice, Steinway C grand piano, drums, Fender Rhodes, Musser Ampli-Celeste, and Morfbeats gamelan strips.

Artwork by Dima Drjuchin

Animated by Robert Edridge-Waks

