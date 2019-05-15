Louis Cole Plays Everything and Rules: “Money (Short Song)” [VIDEO]

YouTube

Lyrics:

Evolution takes a break, green becomes the only race

Freedom fades so far away, and the grim reap don’t care How much you made

Yeah…

Money money

Makes you rich I guess

Money money

Turns a no into a yes

Money money

Won’t turn me into a bitch

Money money

I need enough to just do this

This:

No plan B and no pullout, I sound the same with or without ($)

I’ll give the truth, not sell it out, I don’t wanna even sing About

About…

Money money

I won’t let it mess me up

Money money

Some freedom is enough

Freedom to do this

And this

And this

This

(its a song about not selling out)

(I practiced this slap bass part every day for 4 months, and its the only thing I can play on bass as of right now)