Louis Cole Plays Everything and Rules: “Money (Short Song)” [VIDEO]
Buy this song: louiscole.bandcamp.com
Follow LOUIS COLE:
facebook.com
or
instagram.com
LOUIS COLE TOUR
bit.ly
Lyrics:
Evolution takes a break, green becomes the only race
Freedom fades so far away, and the grim reap don’t care How much you made
Yeah…
Money money
Makes you rich I guess
Money money
Turns a no into a yes
Money money
Won’t turn me into a bitch
Money money
I need enough to just do this
This:
No plan B and no pullout, I sound the same with or without ($)
I’ll give the truth, not sell it out, I don’t wanna even sing About
About…
Money money
I won’t let it mess me up
Money money
Some freedom is enough
Freedom to do this
And this
And this
This
(its a song about not selling out)
(I practiced this slap bass part every day for 4 months, and its the only thing I can play on bass as of right now)