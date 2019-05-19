 

Elise Trouw Plays Everything: “Make Believe” (Live Loop Video)

Youtube Video

Written by Elise Trouw and Mighty Mike
Engineered and mixed by Henry Lunetta
Filmed by Mike Ko

Paiste 14” Dark Energy Hi-Hat
Paiste 22” Big Beat Ride
Regal Tip Jazz Series Sticks
Pearl Kick Drum (Vintage)
Pearl Jupiter (Vintage)
Vox Continental
Taylor T5z
Fender Mustang Bass
E.L. Woodworks Ukulele

Telefunken TF47
UE inears
UA Apollo 8p

________________________________

Lost in a booth with the 50s on loop at our table
Our names cut wood and I’m asking what’s good with the waiter

Maple and memories
The best and worst with you
Driven from each other
The best that we could do

Now the walls are quiet
And my phone is silent
Gonna make believe
That you’re here with me
Now my bed is colder
And I miss your shoulder
Gonna make believe
That you’re here with me

Smiling at me through the glass on my screen in a picture
Wonder if you still check up on me when you’re with her

Missed calls and memories
The best and worst with you
Driven from each other
The best that we could do

Now the walls are quiet
And my phone is silent
Gonna make believe
That you’re here with me
Now my bed is colder
And I miss your shoulder
Gonna make believe
That you’re here with me

And a sweetness washes over what has been
Where the bitter ends my love begins
I’ll always be your friend

Now the walls are quiet
And my phone is silent
Gonna make believe
That you’re here with me
Now my bed is colder
And I miss your shoulder
Gonna make believe
That you’re here with me

