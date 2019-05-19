Elise Trouw Plays Everything: “Make Believe” (Live Loop Video)

Youtube Video

Written by Elise Trouw and Mighty Mike

Engineered and mixed by Henry Lunetta

Filmed by Mike Ko

Paiste 14” Dark Energy Hi-Hat

Paiste 22” Big Beat Ride

Regal Tip Jazz Series Sticks

Pearl Kick Drum (Vintage)

Pearl Jupiter (Vintage)

Vox Continental

Taylor T5z

Fender Mustang Bass

E.L. Woodworks Ukulele

Telefunken TF47

UE inears

UA Apollo 8p

Lost in a booth with the 50s on loop at our table

Our names cut wood and I’m asking what’s good with the waiter

Maple and memories

The best and worst with you

Driven from each other

The best that we could do

Now the walls are quiet

And my phone is silent

Gonna make believe

That you’re here with me

Now my bed is colder

And I miss your shoulder

Gonna make believe

That you’re here with me

Smiling at me through the glass on my screen in a picture

Wonder if you still check up on me when you’re with her

Missed calls and memories

The best and worst with you

Driven from each other

The best that we could do



Now the walls are quiet

And my phone is silent

Gonna make believe

That you’re here with me

Now my bed is colder

And I miss your shoulder

Gonna make believe

That you’re here with me

And a sweetness washes over what has been

Where the bitter ends my love begins

I’ll always be your friend

Now the walls are quiet

And my phone is silent

Gonna make believe

That you’re here with me

Now my bed is colder

And I miss your shoulder

Gonna make believe

That you’re here with me