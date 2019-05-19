Brad Mehldau Is Not Pulling Any Punches: “The Prophet Is a Fool” [VIDEO]
Brad Mehldau’s “The Prophet Is a Fool,” from his album Finding Gabriel, out now: smarturl.it
Ambrose Akinmusire: trumpet, last solo
Michael Thomas: flute, alto sax
Charles Pillow: soprano sax
Joel Frahm: tenor sax, first and second solos
Chris Cheek: baritone sax
Brad Mehldau: Therevox, OB-6, xylophone, piano
Mark Guiliana: drums
Video:
Illustrated and Animated by by Dima Drjuchin
Co-Produced by Robert Edridge-Waks
