 

The Art of Noise: Ohmme: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

48
Music • Views: 893
0

YouTube

May 9, 2019 | Bob Boilen — When Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart fired up their angular guitar sounds during soundcheck at the Tiny Desk, I was thrilled. The shrieking, rhythmic noise these two classically trained musicians make as Ohmme is what made their debut album, Parts, a musical highlight for me in 2018. But hearing them in the office, trading vocals with such ping-pong precision, sent me into euphoria. This is now one of my all-time favorite Tiny Desk concerts.

Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart, along with drummer Matt Carroll, steer clear of rock music clichés that plague so much of the music I hear these days. Their adventurous spirit, reminiscent of Dirty Projectors, is sometimes challenging. But it opens a window on what the voice can be. It also redefines what the guitar can do — at one moment it’s a stuttering percussive instrument, the next it’s a bed of noise with a harsh tone that somehow morphs its way into the melody.

For this Tiny Desk, we hear four well-crafted songs from that 2018 album, Parts, with subject matters ranging from the wretched times we live in to understanding human behavior and the tale of an aging grandmother who loses her body before her mind. This brilliant band from Chicago has a creative future ahead of it, and I feel like we captured a bit of lightning in a bottle and a glimpse toward that bright future.

SET LIST
“Water”
“Icon”
“Parts”
“Grandmother”

MUSICIANS
Sima Cunningham: vocals, guitar; Macie Stewart: vocals, guitar; Matt Carroll: drums

CREDITS
Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineers: Josh Rogosin, James Willetts; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, CJ Riculan, Bronson Arcuri; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Photo: Laura Beltrán Villamizar/NPR

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Orville Peck - ‘Turn to Hate’ (Live at WFUV)wfuv.org • Follow @wfuv: ow.ly Orville Peck performs "Turn To Hate" live in Studio A. Recorded 4/26/19. Host: Russ BorrisAudio: Jim O'HaraCameras: Nora Doyle, Dan Tuozzoli, Brian Gallagher and Michael L'AbbbateEditor: Nora Doyle and Dan Tuozzoli
Thanos
19 hours, 27 minutes ago
Views: 155 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Vampire Weekend - This Life (Official Video)Father of the Bride available now: smarturl.it #VampireWeekend #FatherOfTheBride
Thanos
19 hours, 30 minutes ago
Views: 147 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Molly Tuttle at Paste Studio NYC Live From the Manhattan Center1. Take the Journey 0:232. Messed With My Mind 6:393. Sleepwalking 12:214. Light Came In (Power Went Out) 18:11 Watch Molly Tuttle live at Paste Studio NYC! More sessions and interviews here: pastemagazine.com Audio: Bob MalloryVideo: Brad Wagner
Thanos
19 hours, 33 minutes ago
Views: 148 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
The Raconteurs - ‘Help Me Stranger’ (Official Music Video) Music video for The Raconteurs new single “Help Me Stranger” from their forthcoming album HELP US STRANGER – out June 21st. Pre-order & pre-save HELP US STRANGER here: theraconteurs.lnk.to Director: Yasuhiko ShimizuDirector of Photography: Shunya AraiProducer: Takashi SugaiStylist: Tomohiko ...
Thanos
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 215 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
‘The Maldives Mystery’ Resolved This is a response to the Academic Agent's "Climate Change -- The Maldives Mystery." I am currently on assignment and won't be able to list sources for at least another week. My apologies for the delay. This is also ...
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 208 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (Official Movie) Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus Official video for Lil Nas X’s Billboard #1 hit, “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Special guest appearances from Chris Rock, Haha Davis, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Jozzy, Young Kio, and Vince Staples. Listen & Download “Old Town ...
Thanos
2 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 236 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Down on the PromenadeProvided to YouTube by CDBaby Down On the Promenade · Marc Monroe Copasetic ℗ 2013 Mark Kelton Released on: 2013-04-23 Auto-generated by YouTube.
Thanos
5 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 441 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Dido - Take You Home (Official Video) The official video for Take You Home, taken from Dido's new album, Still On My Mind. Buy now: dido.lnk.to Follow DidoOfficial site - didomusic.comFacebook - facebook.com Instagram - instagram.comTwitter - @didoofficial Jordan Rossi (Video Producer), John RankinWaddell (Video Director) ...
Thanos
6 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 449 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Norah Jones - Begin Again (Live on the Today Show)‘Begin Again’ comes from Norah Jones’s latest compilation of the same name.Listen to the full compilation here: norahjones.lnk.to See Norah live: norahjones.lnk.to Connect with Norah:norahjones.comfacebook.com@norahjonesinstagram.com #NorahJones #BeginAgain vevo.ly
Thanos
6 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 488 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Bill Evans ‘Peace Piece’ Virtual Museum Exhibit: Pasos Peace Museum (visit: www. pasospeacemuseum.org)—Bill Evans's "Peace Piece" is an unrehearsed modal composition that he recorded for his "Everybody Digs Bill Evans" LP in 1958. It is hailed as one of the most beautiful and ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 431 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0